Two dead following crash on the Murchison Highway at Guildford

Tasmania Police have confirmed two people have died following a serious crash on the Murchison Highway at Guildford on Friday, July 5.
Police and other emergency services attended the two-vehicle crash just after 12.30pm.
They said the driver and a passenger of a Mazda BT50 utility, both men from Launceston, died at the scene.
The driver of a Toyota Hilux utility, a woman from the North-West, was taken to North West Regional hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said crash investigators were still at the scene, with a report to be prepared for the Coroner.
