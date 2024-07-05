The Examiner
Two dead following crash on the Murchison Highway at Guildford

Alex Fair
By Alex Fair
Updated July 6 2024 - 9:03am, first published 8:58am
Tasmania Police have confirmed two people have died following a serious crash on the Murchison Highway at Guildford on Friday, July 5.

