Noticeboard installed at Westbury Library to 'strengthen community spirit'

The Westbury Library has welcomed a new addition this week to keep people informed on upcoming events.
The facility now boasts a community noticeboard to update locals and visitors on news and activities.
It was created after the library approached the Meander Valley Council to fulfil a need its members saw in the Westbury area.
Manager of community wellbeing Nate Austen said the noticeboard was an example of the local government's commitment to its libraries.
"Libraries are incredibly valuable to our community. We'd love to see more of our community use our libraries, they're vital hubs of learning, engagement, and connection," he said.
"By keeping our residents informed and engaged, we're helping to strengthen community spirit and ensure everyone can make the most of the resources available to them."
The noticeboard joins several others in town, including one outside the council offices on Lyall Street and another at the local RSL.
Mr Austen said the new addition was part of the local government's broader effort to bridge what has become the two main streets of Westbury - the historic town centre of William Street and the growing business area of Meander Valley Road.
He added that the council would utilise the noticeboard to advertise its own events.
"We're passionate about encouraging community connection in any way we can, so our events, plus the myriad of others run by passionate community members, will be able to be posted on the noticeboard by the dedicated team at the library," he said.
"We want to ensure our residents stay informed and connected with all the activities and updates happening around Westbury and in Meander Valley."
