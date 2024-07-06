The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Noticeboard installed at Westbury Library to 'strengthen community spirit'

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
July 6 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new community noticeboard has been installed at the Westbury Library. Picture by the Meander Valley Council
A new community noticeboard has been installed at the Westbury Library. Picture by the Meander Valley Council

The Westbury Library has welcomed a new addition this week to keep people informed on upcoming events.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Regional council reporter and videographer at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.