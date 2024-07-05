Jail for homeless man who defied court orders and persisted in stealing

A homeless man stole essentials from Launceston stores despite court orders that banned him from the central business district.
Damon Glenn Davy, 40, pleaded guilty to a 13 counts of stealing, nine counts of trespass, five counts of breach of bail and a count of failing to appear in court between February and June 2024.
Defence lawyer Abby Zezik told magistrate Evan Hughes that a community correction order would be of assistance to Davy.
In sentencing Mr Hughes said that Davy stole towels, clothing and food items from many stores which had court orders banning his entry.
The entry to the store comprised the trespass and breach of bail charges.
The court heard that Davy was sentenced to twelve weeks' jail in December 2023 for similar offending.
Mr Hughes said being homeless was not an excuse to steal although the items were to make life easier rather than to sell.
"However, I need to make it clear to the community that theft cannot be allowed to occur," he said.
"You have a poor record for this kind of offending and have been dealt with repeatedly by the courts."
Mr Hughes convicted Davy and sentenced him to ten weeks' jail which was backdated to June 17 when Davy was taken into custody.
He said he could not suspend any of the term because of his record of prior convictions.
Mr Hughes also sentenced him to a 12 month community correction order which included a condition that he receive treatment for alcohol dependence.
Court costs of $863 were waived.
