City of Launceston wins national award for public Wi-Fi network

Launceston's free public Wi-Fi network has been recognised at the National Awards for Local Government.
The initiative earned the city council an award in regional growth during presentations in Canberra on July 4.
Created to celebrate innovation within Australia's local government sector, the event acknowledged 10 other councils across the country.
But while four Western Australian councils were recognised, the City of Launceston was the only Tasmanian winner at the awards.
Acting mayor Hugh McKenzie said he was delighted to see the council on the national stage.
"The City of Launceston first established its free Launceston Wi-Fi network back in 2014 as a small-scale trial in the CBD," he said.
"Since that time it has expanded to become the largest network of its kind in Tasmania."
Its scope has broadened in the decade since to include Inveresk, Riverbend Park, the Cataract Gorge and parts of the northern suburbs.
The network is now made up of more than 50 wireless access points and averages more than 1500 unique users every day.
Cr McKenzie said the service was utilised by both visitors to the city as well as locals.
"We know it has also played an important role in assisting disadvantaged members of our community to remain connected," he said.
"I'm reliably informed that over the past decade, total usage of this network has surpassed 100 terabytes of data - 4500 times the size of Wikipedia's entire article database.
"As a city building its future, it's great to see Launceston recognised for an innovative project like the free public Wi-Fi network."
