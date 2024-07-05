The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

City of Launceston wins national award for public Wi-Fi network

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated July 6 2024 - 11:00am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, City of Launceston staff Cameron Smith and Alex Crothers, mayor Matthew Garwood and Federal Local Government Minister Kristy McBain. Picture supplied by City of Launceston
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, City of Launceston staff Cameron Smith and Alex Crothers, mayor Matthew Garwood and Federal Local Government Minister Kristy McBain. Picture supplied by City of Launceston

Launceston's free public Wi-Fi network has been recognised at the National Awards for Local Government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Regional council reporter and videographer at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.