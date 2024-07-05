Below freezing temps to continue

I'm a Queenslander by birth, but my wife and I love it here in Launceston. We bought a house and are settling in for an extended stay. But bloody hell, has it been cold!
One of our resident weather gurus, Hamish Geale, has kept our readers updated with the cold weather this week. He now tells us what's in store for the weekend.
American comedy legend W.C Fields said, 'Never work with children and animals.' Our hard-working cadet Saree Salter reckons that's rubbish. She came back from her story on how students at Cressy District High are thriving in its Agricultural Program with a beaming smile on her face. Her story is here.
For those of you who like a little drink, our official beer correspondent, Duncan Bailey, reports on a new brew from Du Cane Brewing.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
