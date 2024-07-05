Compassion from students tugs at the heart of homelessness advocates

With temperatures consistently dropping below zero, students from Queechy High School have turned their attention to those sleeping rough.
Student leaders initiated a fundraiser to raise money for Strike it Out, a non-for-profit organisation that supplied care packages, shelter and food to homeless people.
Grade 10 students Zara Ellis said she suggested a donation system to the student leader board.
"We set up a can donation which ran for a month, we put one in each grade area - so there are donations from all over the school," Zara said.
"We also set up a hot Milo stall to attract donations."
Zara said all students on the board were concerned for the homeless and jumped at the chance to support the fundraiser.
"Everybody needs food and warmth, it's really important especially around this time of year," she said
"If you're cold imagine those who don't even have food let alone a home.
"We are all pretty passionate about making a difference."
Strike it Out public officer Kristen Ritchie said the efforts from students were amazing and raised awareness for homeless in Launceston.
"This is amazing support - it helps raise awareness too," Ms Richie said.
"So many families are struggling with the cost of living, there are so many people and families out there that need help with food.
"This is a massive, massive help - we spend $1000-plus a week on top of what we get donated. The demand is growing so every bit helps."
Students purchased a range of non-perishable foods to donate with the funds raised.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.