Alleged drug trafficker and manufacturer to seek bail for the third time

A Kings Meadows man previously committed twice to the Supreme Court for trial on drug trafficking charges appeared in the Launceston Magistrates court this week on further drug trafficking and manufacturing charges.
Jacob Adam Williams, 32, appeared on June 27 on counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, manufacturing a controlled drug, possession of a controlled drug and possession of a thing used for consuming drugs.
He also appeared on counts of possession of a controlled drug, possession of a silencer, dealing with property suspected to be the proceeds of crime and a count of possessing a prohibited device.
His matters were adjourned for a bail application on July 8, 2024, at 11.30 am.
Mr Williams has twice before been granted bail in relation to alleged drug trafficking in 2020 and in 2021.
In 2012, Mr Williams received a three-month suspended jail sentence for selling methamphetamine in 2011.
Mr Williams also faced counts of dealing in the proceeds of crime in September 2021 when police seized a total of $118,000 in two separate packages from a car and the ceiling of his home.
In the same raid, police seized a gold BMW.
Magistrate Sharon Cure refused bail, but he was later granted bail in the Supreme Court of Tasmania.
In August 2020, Mr Williams pleaded not guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance after police raided a Hadspen address and found he and a 26-year-old man, who has also pleaded not guilty, extracting about $30,000 worth of methylamphetamine from a bear that had been delivered by post.
In a Tasmania Police media release on June 12, 2024, it was stated that two men had been charged with drug manufacturing, trafficking and firearms offences after police seized two pill presses, as well as quantities of MDMA, ice, and prescription medication during two targeted searches in March and May this year.
"Deloraine Uniform officers executed a search warrant at an address in Moltema about 3 pm on 12 March, after cannabis plants were located on the property," the release said.
"During the subsequent search of the residence, police located a significant quantity of unknown substances."
"Members of Northern Drugs and Firearms Unit were called to the residence and seized quantities of illicit substances, precursors, two electric pill presses, a loaded firearm and silencer, and quantities of ammunition.
A 29-year-old man from the Deloraine area was arrested at the scene and charged with multiple offences, including manufacturing a controlled drug for sale, trafficking, and drug possession.
Tasmania Police said that on May 29, following an extensive investigation, members of the Northern Drugs and Firearms Unit searched a Kings Meadows property.
"During that search, police seized small quantities of drugs, a silencer, and cash believed to be the proceeds of crime," the media release said.
As a result of that search, a 32-year-old Launceston man was charged with multiple offences, including trafficking and manufacturing a controlled drug for sale.
Detective Acting Inspector Jason Jones said Tasmania Police remained committed to targeting the supply of illicit drugs and protecting the community.
"These drugs have the potential to cause significant harm to the Tasmanian community," he said.
