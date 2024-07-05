Du Cane Brewing releases beer inspired by famous Timbre dessert

A new brew from Du Cane Brewing and Timbre Kitchen commemorating the 25th Symposium of Australian Gastronomy (SAG) in Launceston this weekend is now on tap.
From the minds of Du Cane's head brewer Will Horan and Timbre head chef and owner Matt Adams comes a new honeycomb-miso stout - inspired by one of Timbre's famous desserts.
Mr Adams said they've kept their miso caramel mousse with honeycomb and brown butter on the menu for the past eight years.
"We're not allowed to take it off - people just won't let us," Mr Adams said.
"I never thought it would stick around this long but it's become a little bit iconic for us.
"The guys here at Du Cane said we should collaborate and try and turn it into a beer."
He said it brings a salty and savoury element, and being in a stout carries the sweeter flavours nicely.
"And then it finishes with the honeycomb which is not too overpowering," he said.
The beer will be presented to around 100 locals and international patrons at the 25th SAG dinner on July 6.
Harvest Market manager Rhys Hannan attended the previous SAG held in Bendigo 2022, and successfully pitched Launceston to be the next host while he was there.
"We've been working towards this for 18 months," Mr Hannan said.
"To have come from pitching at that event, all the way through to our very own launch event is a bit surreal and super exciting.
He said the collaboration between Du Cane and Timbre represented what should be done in the hospitality industry.
"I think some of the best results you've seen in the last few years are a result of collaboration in that way," Mr Hannan said.
