Elderly man drowned after fall down Gravelly Beach park embankment

An elderly man may have fallen to his death from a park trail down a steep embankment and into a creek because the path lacked guard rails, a coroner has found.
Seventy-two-year-old Robert John Robinson's body was discovered lying face-down in a creek at the bottom of an embankment below a walking track in Rose Bay Park in Gravelly Beach on August 17 2023.
Coroner Olivia McTaggart said investigating police officers had found safety issues with the location where Mr Robinson's body was discovered.
The lack of a guard rail along the trail near the footbridge was particularly dangerous, given the "significant drop from the top of the embankment to the bottom of the creek," Ms McTaggart wrote in her inquest report released on Friday.
She also noted that the footbridge rail "appears to be significantly lower than what is required by current safety standards" and that the track lacks lighting.
She recommended that the West Tamar Council assess the safety of the footbridge and creek area of Rose Bay Park and implement any measures to enhance safety.
Mr Robinson often took long walks around his local area, including at night.
This was because he had been deeply affected by his wife's death the year prior and disliked the quiet of his home, according to the coroner's report.
He was last seen alive on the Stoney Creek bridge at about 12.40pm on August 15 2023.
Friends became alarmed after he had failed to return by the following day, and he was reported missing on the morning of August 17.
Police began a search around local walking tracks that morning.
His body was discovered at 10.30am that day, about 250 metres from his home.
Mr Robinson died of drowning after a head strike which rendered him unconscious, according to the report.
Ms McTaggart concluded that while there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Robinson's death, she could not be certain about why he had fallen into the creek.
"The most plausible scenario is that he fell into the creek, possibly tripping on an exposed tree root. from the small section of the unfenced embankment next to the footbridge," she wrote.
"At this point, it appears that Mr Robinson tried to grab onto a small tree to stop his fall but, unfortunately, this only resulted in the tree becoming uprooted and falling into the creek with him.
"It is possible that Mr Robinson struck his head upon the concrete pipe during his fall."
She recommended that West Tamar Council investigate the area to determine whether there have been other safety incidents at the park bridge.
