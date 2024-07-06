'I am concerned': Council approves batch plant despite reservations

The Northern Midlands Council has given the green light for a construction materials company to operate in Campbell Town.
Australian concrete manufacturer Boral has been approved to run a mobile batching plant at its property on 150 West Street.
It joins the company's extractive industry which operates at the same site, allowing materials to be sourced directly instead of hauling them from the quarry to other locations.
The new batch plant will operate only as needed, with Boral already running sites in Hobart and in Launceston.
Planning and development manager Liam Riordan said this left a gap in the state's concrete network.
"For us, opening up this quarry means that when jobs pop up around this area, we're able to bring in mobile equipment where it's close to the resource and we can operate batch trucks out of the quarry itself," he said.
"It reduces the travel times which our trucks need to be on the road for, which in turn, reduces driver fatigue, increasing safety for all road users.
"And because there's less cartage involved, it's a cheaper option for clients because we won't have to charge for delivery from one of those metropolitan areas."
The mobile batch plant is expected to generate 200 cubic metres of concrete per month, or roughly 24000 cubic metres annually.
No permanent buildings are required for the project, with Boral to relocate the equipment to other sites when not in operation.
Mr Riordan said the facility would only be utilised for significant regional builds.
"Think a state upgrade on the road or a larger project for something of that nature," he said.
A few councillors voiced their reservations at the local government's last meeting, with Matthew Brooks concerned about the hours of operation.
"We have had issues in the past with quarries and batch plants," he said.
"They move in, and then all of a sudden, the hours of operation change and there's trucks coming in and out of there at ungodly hours."
The batch plant was proposed to operate at the same time as the existing extractive industry, running from 7am to 7pm on weekdays and from 8am to 4pm on Saturdays.
Cr Brooks added that noise produced from the plant could affect residents on West Street and even as far as Campbell Town.
The project site is located four kilometres west of the town proper, while its rural setting means the nearest residential properties are found 1.7km away.
Councillor Alison Andrews said while she'd approve the application, she wanted to hold Boral to the agreement to maintain the road "and not let it fall into disrepair".
"There's been great concern in the past, both at council level and by ratepayers about the conditions of Macquarie Road and West Street," she said.
Councillor Paul Terrett echoed a similar sentiment.
"I don't want to hold back the industry in Campbell Town, but I am concerned that the need for maintenance and bringing the road back to a standard is something that really needs to be focused on," he said.
"Like Cr Andrews, I am particularly concerned about the need to look after Macquarie Road and West Street."
Ultimately, all eight present members of the council voted in favour of the planning application.
