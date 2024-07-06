The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'I am concerned': Council approves batch plant despite reservations

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
July 7 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The site lies about four kilometres from Campbell Town. Picture by Chris Clarke
The site lies about four kilometres from Campbell Town. Picture by Chris Clarke

The Northern Midlands Council has given the green light for a construction materials company to operate in Campbell Town.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Regional council reporter and videographer at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.