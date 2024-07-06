Weekly Wrap: Paul Reynolds case reveals shocking findings

G'day readers,
The biggest story this week was from Matt Maloney, who has followed the Paul Reynolds case for years. Matt told us all the findings from the much-anticipated Weiss review.
Matt also reports the Real Estate Institute of Tasmania has warned that pets in rentals could significantly affect property investment and lead to higher rents. For those readers who have pets and rent or are considering renting, this is a worrying forecast.
Aaron Smith explains how the City of Launceston has once again raised safety concerns over the Kings Meadows Connector following a two-vehicle crash on July 2.
Joe Colbrook has reported on many situations from the Launceston courts. This week, Joe reported on a case where a Launceston man who suffered a severe mental health episode and smashed up a parked car was shown compassion from the judiciary.
Imagine this: you're moments away from enjoying your dinner when suddenly, you find yourself at the scene of a serious crash, offering your assistance. Duncan Bailey talks with the Scottsdale Australian Army Cadet Captain who lived that scenario.
