FootyHQ: Leake talks injuries, VFL, NSW life

It's The Examiner's Josh Partridge here with another edition of FootyHQ.
Some big chats with some heavy hitters headline this week's newsletter with both Ben Hann and myself interviewing Head of AFL Tasmania Damian Gill.
Hann's topics ranged from a proposed salary cap in the women's game to funding structure disagreements to regional unity and finally, to Launceston's future hosting prospects.
I discussed what happens in 2025 with no TSL or VFL to fuel ambition for the high-performers.
Elsewhere, GWS' James Leake etched closer to an AFL debut and he spoke to his local newspaper about the challenges of injury and moving to a new location.
At his former club Launceston, Cody Thorp made a return for football for the first time since the 2021 TSL preliminary final, getting the late call-up as an emergency.
Enjoy your weekend, and support your local footballers!
