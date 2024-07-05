New NTFA structure confirmed as Launceston, North join fold

A new era in Northern Tasmanian football has been officially confirmed following a meeting on Wednesday night.
The NTFA has announced that Tasmanian State League clubs Launceston and North Launceston will join the association in their new premier league competition starting 2025, following the TSL's dissolution at the end of this year.
The meeting with the current NTFA member clubs also discussed the rest of the association's league structure, and it was determined that a division one and division two underneath the premier league will be established.
The divisional make-up below the Premier League was also determined at the meeting, with Division One & Two competitions to be established.
A statement from the NTFA read: "The formal process of these two divisions will be undertaken in due course."
The clubs involved in either division is unknown as of yet, and it is yet to be confirmed whether there will be promotion or relegation used between any league.
More to come...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.