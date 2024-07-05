The Examiner
sport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football
Breaking

New NTFA structure confirmed as Launceston, North join fold

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
July 5 2024 - 1:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NTFA have confirmed Launceston and North Launceston's arrival into the association next year, Pictures by Paul Scambler
The NTFA have confirmed Launceston and North Launceston's arrival into the association next year, Pictures by Paul Scambler

A new era in Northern Tasmanian football has been officially confirmed following a meeting on Wednesday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.