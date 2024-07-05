Jumping castle to be forensically examined in lead up to Hillcrest hearing

A court hearing date has finally been set down to determine if the owner of the business which hired out a jumping castle for end-of-year celebrations at the Hillcrest Primary School is guilty of breaking the law.
Taz-Zorb owner Rosemary Gamble has pleaded not guilty to one count of failing to comply with health and safety duty in relation to the death of six children at the school on December 16, 2021.
Other children were severely injured.
The Devonport Magistrates Court heard on Friday, July 5, 2024 that the jumping castle at the centre of the tragedy - in which a group of children were thrown from the apparatus when a freak gust of wind carried it 10 metres into the air - would be inflated and inspected at a secure site in August.
The loved ones of some of the children killed were visibly upset as the plans to re-inflate the jumping castle were discussed in the court room.
The site where the apparatus was set up that day on the school oval will also be examined.
The only thing complicating the setting down of the hearing date is uncertainty over whether the coroner will agree to grant an order to release the jumping castle to allow the forensic examination to take place.
The coroner is also planning to independently examine it.
"If we run into a impediment with the coroner we will bring the matter back to court quickly to work out our next steps," Magistrate Duncan Fairley said.
The lawyers acting for Ms Gamble will have its own experts at the inspection.
Reports into what is found are expected to be filed a month before the court hearing.
A set of agreed facts is also being drafted in the hope the documents will stop the need for children to give evidence in court.
Prosecutor Madeleine Wilson told the court that while it might seem the case was not progressing, the court was on target to hold a hearing before the end of the year.
Magistrate Fairley expressed some frustration at the months-long battle to firm up dates.
"These seem unusual delays from the coroner's office," he said.
Ms Wilson told the court the coroner wanted to know the nature of the court's examination to ensure it would not compromise the exhibit.
Ms Gamble was bailed to appear on the first day of the hearing on November 5.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.