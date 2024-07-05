Youngtown man yet to plead on court escape attempt charges

A Youngtown man faced charges on Thursday arising from an audacious escape attempt from custody at the Launceston Magistrates court last month.
Samuel Troy Leslie, 30, appeared via video link and was represented by defence lawyer Fran McCracken.
He also appeared on a vast range of driving, dishonesty, drugs and firearms charges.
Police allege Mr Leslie attempted to escape from custody on June 14.
He was also appeared on a count of resisting police officers, including a Tasmania Police prosecutor, by struggling and refusing to place both hands behind his back.
Mr Leslie also allegedly resisted a public officer, namely two court security officers, by struggling and turning his body and a count of assaulting a public officer by pushing one officer to the ground.
He faced a second count for allegedly assaulting the second court security officer by pushing him to the chest.
He is also alleged to have injured property, namely two door lock mechanisms the property of the Department of Justice.
Mr Leslie's matters were adjourned by magistrate Evan Hughes until July 25 and he was remanded in custody.
In 2012 Mr Leslie, then 18, escaped from Ashley Youth Detention Centre and was on the run for two weeks.
He was later found at Swansea hiding on a beach.
