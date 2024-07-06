Students feed cows, collect eggs, shear sheep and harvest produce at Cressy

With cows to feed, eggs to collect, produce to harvest, and sheep to shear, students at Cressy District High School aren't strangers to the hard work that comes with running a farm.
Grade 10 student Maicee Howell said she was planning on being a vet nurse, and the Agricultural Program at the school paved the pathway for her.
"The Ag program here covers pretty much everything we know need to know," she said.
"We get our ag card, and we get to learn about biosecurity and things you would need to know leaving school and going into the agricultural world.
"It's really good for students, especially in the area that we live in, because most of us will work on farms."
Maciee said she enjoyed working with the animals on the school farm
"I absolutely adore working with the animals - it's my favourite thing, especially the highland cows," Miss Howell said.
Miss Howell said the work on the farm informed students' work in the classroom.
"My friend and I are doing a project on the piglets, about their health and last term I did the project on our chickens, it was about their overall health and what you need to look for if a chicken is sick," she said.
"It's really good to be able to have this opportunity because I know a lot of other schools don't."
Year 8 student Kasey Moylon said she was getting started on propagating native plants.
"I'm going to be growing some native plants next term - we already tried, but it was not the right season," she said.
"Next term, we will be planting them in the right season, growing foods and eating them."
Miss Moylon said she loved agricultural studies, although she doesn't live on a farm and felt grateful for the oppotuites students have at the school.
"Our school is really lucky. We get to have cows, sheep, chickens and pigs," she said.
Nis Moylon said students learn through practical, hands on education as well as theory within the agriculture program.
Agricultural studies teacher Lochie Skinner had been working with students since 2018, Mr Skinner said agricultural studies offer a range of benefits for students depending on what they need.
"For some, it's enquiry - exploring something they love. It also offers better resources and context for things we are looking at in class," Mr Skinner said.
"We also have the opportunity for students to come here during their normal classes to get their literacy ticks and such.
"They will take a photo of the work they've done and make a portfolio and then write about what they've learnt."
Mr Skinner said he enjoyed seeing the students grow through extracurricular studies.
"Seeing the change in them over time is great - we offer extra curriculum opportunities, and that's where I see the most growth," he said.
"For example, sheep and wool handling is a big part of what we do here.
"Their confidence really does grow, and soft skills start to develop."
Mr Skinner said he felt fulfilled to be able to offer students who struggle in the classroom a place to shine.
"We have those students come to the farm for a block each day," he said.
