Since when has the word activist been one to frown upon?

I JUST read a headline that read "Environmentalists undermine Tasmanian jobs" (The Examiner, July 5). I believe politicians undermine the natural beauty of our state. They take for granted the natural spaces we have the privilege of having and that are the backbone of our tourism driven economy.
People like Eric Abetz and others think of money as the be all and end all to everything. Little do they realise that if it weren't for the environmentalists, we would not have a Tasmania as we know it today.
Sine when has the word activist been one to frown upon? An activist is someone who believes strongly in a cause and fights for its protection. I'd even argue and say Abetz is an activist with his own agenda pushing for negativity so he's a "negativist" stuck in the 1800s.
We need activists in not only Tasmania but the entire world as they inject positivity in an increasingly negative environment.
Global warming was changed to climate change to make it sound softer and make the phenomenon more relatable. The reality is we are living through warming now, it's happening in front of our eyes.
We need climate action this federal election and the deniers will have to come to terms with this as they leave their kids and future generations with little hope with their actions or inaction on climate.
So I say let's flood Tassie with activists who genuinely care for our beautiful state and bring positive change.
Adi Munshi, Kingston
I AM not for or against nuclear, but it appears that some people appear to be stating facts that are not correct.
I for one would like to know what the real costs are in relation to the Government's green energy policy.
For instance, what are the ongoing costs to replace solar panels and wind turbines once they pass their expiration date and where are all these used lithium batteries going to be stored, also what is going to produce our base load power?
People with high intellect are stating that nuclear is cheaper as you build more, time to build these units also gets quicker as experience grows.
People such as Robert Idel, Dick Smith and many others can't all be wrong.
So please can we have all the facts on the table on all forms of Energy Production costs instead of political rhetoric.
Chris Hinds, George Town
IT'S just as well that our native animals are not stuck on a four-year waiting list for an appointment to see a state-funded dental service.
Thanks to past neglect and mistreatment, we do not have to worry about toothless Tasmanian Tigers.
Our indigenous animals, unlike their 15,000 human counterparts, are free to chomp on whatever they require for survival.
In the meantime, the tooth fairy will be working overtime to reward our human population for losing their teeth.
Ed Sianski, West Moonah
IT DOES seem extremely strange to me that our federal government, in the form of substantial subsidies and by other means, is encouraging and assisting the natural gas industry.
It is widely known that gas is a dangerous polluting fossil fuel mostly made up of methane that is 86 times more polluting than carbon dioxide in the short term.
At a time when many countries, including Australia, are doing everything possible to counter the enormous problems caused by human-induced climate change it is beyond my comprehension that our federal government is providing such obvious support to the development of natural gas which is itself a substantial contributor to human-induced climate change.
Brian Measday, Kingswood SA
