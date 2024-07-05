To help fund our schools and hospitals, we must allow mining and renewables

Tasmania's mines are small bickies compared to the giant holes dug into the deserts of Western Australia.
Our island does not stand out as a mining jurisdiction.
In spite of this, the industry is the state's biggest export earner, accounting for $2.8 billion - about two-thirds of Tasmania's export output by value.
It employs nearly 6000 Tasmanians - with many of the jobs well-paid compared to other sectors.
Mining royalties also pour about $60 million per year directly into state treasury coffers.
It is among Tasmania's most productive industries, and its output is desperately needed as the government wrestles with an anticipated record budget deficit in the coming four years.
The industry's lobbyist in Tasmania, Ray Mostogl, rightly calls attention to how metals and mining benefit every single Tasmanian.
The cash it generates - directly and indirectly - helps to pay for our schools, hospitals, ambulances and police officers, Mr Mostogl has said.
Which is why it is strange that activists devote so much of their time and treasure attempting to derail the sector.
A report this week by conservative think tank Menzies Research Centre revealed that the top 25 activist groups received funding of over a quarter of billion dollars last year.
Much of that war chest is spent in Tasmania, where organisations like the Bob Brown Foundation and the Environmental Defenders' Office frequently fund legal challenges to resource projects, including mines, forestry and renewable energy developments.
The BBF has spent millions trying to stop a new tailings dam going ahead at MMG's Rosebery Mine - a dam that the company says is needed if mining is to continue after 2025.
BBF says the proposed new tailings dam would disturb native wildlife, including a masked owl species, but the mine owner says its production of zinc, copper and lead are needed to fund the technology of the future.
The activists took a claim challenging the legitimacy of former resources minister Guy Barnett's decision to issue a mining lease to the company all the way to the full bench of the Supreme Court.
They have funded similar action against numerous other mines, including Venture Minerals, which recently decided to abandon its operations in Tasmania.
Then there are the renewable energy projects.
Environmentalists bitterly oppose gas and coal-fired generation, but in Tasmania, activists seem to fight wind farms with equal passion.
An example of this is the Robbins Island wind farm, which would boost Tasmania's installed generating capacity by as much as a third if it were built.
But legal challenges by the BBF, as well as other locals concerned about the development, have stalled the project.
They are concerned about the danger the turbines would pose to migratory birds - a concern that was ultimately shared by authorities that ordered the proponent to shut the operation down for the birds' six-month migratory season.
That demand was later overturned by the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal. But that decision, in turn, was challenged in higher courts.
Mr Mostogl has said Tasmania needs to build 1,150MW of new generating capacity by 2031 just to meet the forecast increase in electricity demand from industry.
Some of that increase will be needed from 2026, he says.
It's difficult to see that happening under present circumstances.
The state is spending millions of our dollars defending court cases against well-funded activists.
The resulting delays to projects is costing companies and ultimately jobs.
Activists seek to portray themselves as a David-like figure fighting against the Goliath of multinational corporations and the state and federal governments that back them.
Given the funding disparity, it seems the corporations are the Davids - not the activists.
The activists also point out that their funding reflects the concern of the community about the environment.
It is true that more people than ever are concerned about environmental issues. But is all of the funding coming from these people?
According to the Menzies Research Centre, a "concerning" amount of that $275 million was sourced from overseas donors seeking to influence policy in Australia.
Taking care of our environment means building renewable energy projects, and allowing mining of key minerals like copper.
This lawfare must stop.
