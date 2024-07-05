Unusual final could host potential shift in balance of power

Just two years ago, the Northern Hawks' 19-and under side watched on as the Tasmanian Netball League finals began.
Last year, they made positive strides, finishing in fourth with a 7-7 record, but were eliminated at the first hurdle in heartbreaking fashion as Kingston defeated them 47-43.
And while their senior side were crowned TNL champions for the second-straight season, it was the Hawks' Northern rivals Cavaliers who capped off an undefeated campaign to ensure both clubs finished the year on a high.
But in 2024, the Hawks have been on a meteoric rise.
Currently on an 11-win streak, not many would have predicted such a dominant season following round one, where they were soundly beaten by Cripps Waratah 51-35.
And it has been their two wins against the reigning premiers which have added weight to their finals chances and instilled belief within the Hawks' camp.
The result of such a successful roster season is unprecedented.
Both the senior and 19s teams finished minor premiers, knocking off their upcoming opponents in the process.
But according to 19s leader Lily Humphries, it has not been a case of merging identities.
"I don't really think we play the same type of game, we both have our own game-styles and that works for both of us," she said.
"But I definitely think we are very bonded as a club and we spend a lot of time with them, we train with them every Wednesday."
While Mia Boyd said the senior side's impact had an element of osmosis to it.
"Their attitude and their success over the years, we've watched a lot of it and so they have definitely been that role model for us," she added.
But in addition to the challenge of facing their Northern rivals for a spot in the grand final they must also battle the unusual schedule.
Due to player commitments, the qualifying final is set to be played at 5.15pm on Monday.
But for the Cavs' Mia Green, the unique timeslot presents as an opportunity rather than a challenge.
"For us, it's getting together on Saturday before the opens game and really bonding together and making sure we've come as a club and a collective to support them before their big game," she said.
"Obviously it'll be reciprocated and then for us just making sure that we have the right nutrition and food in preparation to go out there and play a really good game on Monday."
In addition to off-court preparedness, Green knows what it will take to overcome the Hawks at the Silverdome, having left the minor premiers to join the Cavs.
"It's obviously always a bit nerve-racking going up against an old team, and teammates, and especially because you've built those bonds with those people," she said.
"But I think putting those aside and working and focusing on our team now is really important, especially going into the final and understanding that those friendships will still be there at the end of the day."
And while they will be the underdogs going into the contest, Green believed the team can rely on their past know-how to find a path to victory.
"We've got such a dynamic and diverse coaching team and they have been through the same pathway as what we have, and they know what works and what doesn't," she said.
"Constantly being able to strive to be better is really important and I think that they really push that and find growth within their players and it's really cool to watch how much they believe in us."
