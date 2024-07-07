The SunCable tower won't be another Cradle Mountain

IT SEEMS technology has changed so much in the last 20 years!
Digital technology is so paramount it now seems to have merged with who we are as people. We spend so much time interacting with these devices and their benefits. Eventually we will have them implanted into us.
I hope not - but to create a SunCable tower on one of our local rivers like George Town is as embracing as a digital device on your wrist, in your pocket and in your face!
Singapore wants this business based here? Please explain yourself. It's 200 metres high, 45 hectares at base and a money driver like a thumb up your nose.
These monsters are not our picturesque state icons like Cradle Mountain, Mount Wellington, Port Arthur, and bush walking, fishing and farming.
Next it'll be wind farms - my bet is we will have 15,000 sooner or later.
Picture Cradle Mountain with wobbly arms flapping for bill reductions, then it'll be fracking for mining and industry to cull our rain forests. All because we can!
Big business is the wage driver - we have our wild places but they're always under attack because our wild places have wild dreamers called politicians. Watch out - Bridport then St Helens will be next.
Talk to your politician - global warming is a global effort not a one party problem and its benefits shouldn't be our way of life.
THE federal and the mainland state governments have only themselves to blame for the rising power prices in most states for selling off the power stations to private companies for the windfall the governments received for this action. Most companies' objective is to make money for their investors and shareholders, the more you make, the more profitable and successful you are.
Companies started putting up the price of the electricity almost immediately and constantly and since their ownership took over. I hate to see what the actual percentage price has been and then compare this to when the state governments ran the show.
Tasmania should be exempt from these rises but the Tassie government signed a price comparison agreement with all the other states to receive more monies for the export of electricity to the mainland thus draining our water supply of the lake storages down to nearly drought levels.
Also it was understood that the majority of the old coal fired stations had to be rebuilt being outdated but now these same companies are saying they haven't got the time or the money to achieve this so they are crying poor and going to the government cap in hand to build the new stations years later for which they agreed to do as part of the sale agreement in the first place.
IT IS a great shame that our politicians manipulate the truth in order to disrespect everything that isn't in the interest of their own policies. The recent statements from Eric Abetz clearly demonstrate that he is unable to distinguish fact from fiction.
He stated in The Examiner (June 27) that the Bob Brown Foundation has "relentlessly opposed jobs and opportunity in regional Tasmania".
What a misinformed and ridiculous statement for a politician to make! The truth is that the Bob Brown Foundation has relentlessly opposed the destruction of our magnificent forests and water systems and the habitat these provide to our unique fauna. This "opposition" isn't about jobs or opportunities; it is about protecting our environment from unnecessary destruction.
I expect better from Mr Abetz, he has been in politics for long enough to have learned the importance of truth and honesty.
Perhaps the Liberal Party needs to remember their spectacular failure at the last state election and understand that the people of Tasmania deserve better from their elected politicians.
By the way Mr Abetz, could you please name the "unsuspecting inner city elites" who you say are funding the BBF to undermine the jobs of Tasmanian workers?
Are you jealous that Tasmanians listen to people like Bob Brown or Leonardo DiCaprio instead of you?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.