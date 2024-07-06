The vexed issue of Tasmania's mandatory pre-commitment cards for poker machines

I feel that Anne has a couple of errors, especially when she states Dutton is preparing to jeopardise the Paris Agreement of Net Zero by 2030. Every item I have read or heard states that the Net Zero is 2050, not 2030. Dutton is committed to achieving Net Zero by 2050, but he knows that Albanese's 2030 goal is not achievable without factories starting again to make candles for our lighting.