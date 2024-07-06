The vexed issue of Tasmania's mandatory pre-commitment cards for poker machines

WITH the delayed introduction of Tasmania's mandatory pre-commitment cards for poker machines, will lobby groups, for example, the Tasmanian Hospitality Association (THA) take a gamble with the odds or create the odds that mandatory pre-commitment cards will never be introduced, juxtapose with Federal Group's expressed concern in a 2022 submission regarding the aforementioned pre-commitment cards, that it would harm "patron choice?"
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
It's great that the power rebates have been distributed to concession card holders, but thousands of people on concession cards don't have power connected in their names because they live in sharehouses, disability group homes, and aged care facilities. They all still pay power, so why are they left out of the rebate scheme?
Marion Ling, Newnham
I WISH to reply to a letter from Anne Layton-Bennett (The Examiner, July 4) whose article titled 'Dutton's Nuclear Folly'.
I feel that Anne has a couple of errors, especially when she states Dutton is preparing to jeopardise the Paris Agreement of Net Zero by 2030. Every item I have read or heard states that the Net Zero is 2050, not 2030. Dutton is committed to achieving Net Zero by 2050, but he knows that Albanese's 2030 goal is not achievable without factories starting again to make candles for our lighting.
If Anne does a bit of research, she will find that the only carbon-free way to achieve reliable power is nuclear, certainly not renewables. Look how many countries have them. France is to build another six, China dozens, and they will be able to provide power for their economies, unlike what is currently occurring here in Australia.
The current government is destroying the environment in an effort to save the environment. Stupidity in my book.
Larry R Smith, Hervey Bay QLD
WITH an ageing population, surely we can do better to help seniors "spend a penny". In this day and age, public toilets are a necessity, not a luxury.
Anyone who takes long drives in our State is quick to realise that Tasmanian highways are lacking in clean, 24-hour public toilets.
It's about time that State Growth starts to realise that its stakeholders are not just cars and trucks but the drivers and passengers who use their roads. I am astonished that the State Government can spend millions on building highways but forget about providing toilets to the motorists who travel on them.
One of Tassie's tourist advantages is our picturesque drives. This pleasure disappears when nature comes calling, and you need to do your business. Kilometre after kilometre goes by with desperation growing for a toilet or a secluded tree.
This problem is not just isolated to Seniors but impacts people with a disability or health issues and families with small children.
The lack of toilets makes it difficult for them to plan to go out for more than an hour or so and can lead to social isolation.
There is no state legislation requiring state agencies or local governments to provide toilets. It is time that the State Government spends a penny so that we can too.
Paul Terrett, Devon Hills
WITH the Supreme Court of the US's unfathomable decision regarding Presidential immunity guaranteeing the President immunity from almost any crime he/she may commit, including military coups, bribery, corrupting legal elections, and a host of others, it allows the President to place themselves above the law.
Apart from the absolute horror of such a scenario, it also means the end of democracy and the rule of law in America, embarking on the downhill slide to dictatorship, joining China and Russia as bedfellows, and there are more politically astute people than me who have predicted that outcome.
No doubt Australia will be overwhelmed by Americans, at least those with IQs in double figures, wanting to escape the horror show, seeking to find a country with the stability and democracy that Australia can offer.
One wonders what our own politician's reaction will be in response to the appalling developments in America.
Brian Lee, Longford
WE RESPECT Bridget Archer for crossing the floor to support her values, beliefs, and those she represents. We should do the same for Fatima Payman.
J. Breen, Newnham
