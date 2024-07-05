'Google Maps saved me a few times': Leake on NSW life, injuries, VFL debut

Moving to a new state is always difficult but Greater Western Sydney draftee James Leake has had a lot to adjust to.
Selected by the Giants with pick 18 of last year's draft, Leake strained his quad in January and then suffered "three or four little strains" throughout his rehab process.
That meant he did not play any competitive football until June 22.
"In my juniors I never really had any soft tissue injuries and I think the step up in work load is something my body struggled to cope with early on," the 18-year-old told The Examiner.
"In saying that, I've learnt so much from my body, which has been a really positive thing I can take from it.
"It's just the life of an AFL footballer, there's going to be ups and downs, so it's about riding the wave and using your experience to make you a better person."
Outside of football, it was a rapid adjustment for the former St Patrick's College student, but it's one he hasn't done alone.
"Early days I was just trying to find my way around the roads, so Google Maps saved me a few times with the tolls and whatnot," he said with a laugh.
"I'm living in a share-house with the other draftees which has been awesome, so it's been good to form friendships there and I feel really settled which is nice.
"Being in rehab, you're not playing footy which is frustrating but you're living with dudes that are going really well with their football, Harvey Thomas in particular, so you can celebrate that."
Leake's comeback from injury has been assisted by his strong support network.
He noted the support of his fellow draftees - Thomas, Phoenix Gothard, Joe Fonti and Nathan Wardius - as well as the Giants' physios, coaches and staff.
So how did Leake go in his first VFL game?
The Launceston Blue collected 13 disposals and had four tackles as the Giants defeated fellow NSW side Sydney.
"Obviously there was a little bit of soreness, which is pretty normal considering I haven't played footy in about 10 months," he said.
"I was on limited minutes, so only played about 50 per cent game time but started in the midfield and was also thrown back and up forward a little bit as well.
"It was good to play everywhere and get a feel for the game, I obviously hadn't played VFL before so it was a bit different to what I've previously played.
"It was good having teammates that were able to direct me with structure ... they were able to help me and I gained a lot of confidence from my performance."
He backed it up last week with an even stronger showing, pushing his AFL claims with 23 disposals, seven marks and seven tackles.
Dubbed 'Mr Fix It' in last year's draft class, Leake predominantly played as forward or defender before being picked up.
This season, he's training with the midfielders, which is something he didn't expect but is definitely enjoying.
"I've been learning off dudes like Tom Green, Josh Kelly and Callan Ward, they're all really good people as well as being amazing football players," he said.
"So to just be with them every day, I'm trying to soak up as much information, whether it's watching vision with them or doing extra types of training.
"That's a good thing about being at GWS, we have some really good midfielders and we've got a list that's really pushing for success - I'm just a young kid that's trying to soak it all up."
