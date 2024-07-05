Tassie hits minus 12 for third straight morning, warnings of black ice

Tasmania's remarkable cold streak continued on Friday as temperatures dipped below minus 12 for the third straight morning.
After two days hitting minus 12.9 and minus 13.5, the famously freezing Central Highlands town of Liawenee again reached minus 12.6 on Friday.
The temperatures represent three of the top five coldest days ever recorded in Tasmania.
In the North, the icy conditions forced Manions' Coaches to cut back some of its Grindelwald bus services.
"We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding while we put passenger safety first,' Manions said on Facebook.
Meander Valley Council said it had received several reports of black ice on the roads, and urged drivers to stay safe on their travels.
Others on Facebook warned of black ice on the West Coast.
In the Central Highlands, the Great Lake Hotel is still closed after cold weather wreaked havoc with its water system on Wednesday.
"We are currently working overtime to be back open with roaring fires and our sunny hospitality on Saturday 6th July at 11am," a social media post read.
"Our general store is open usual hours. We apologise for any inconvenience."
The cold weather has been felt all across the state, as Tasmanians fill social media with images of frozen waterfalls, rain gauges, and windscreens.
Poatina and Campbell Town hit the icy lows of minus 6.4 degrees at about 8am, while Longford and Fingal both hit lows of about minus 5.5.
Launceston, Deloraine and Carrick all hovered at temperatures around minus 4 between 6am and 7am.
Tasmania isn't done with the cold yet.
Launceston is set to drop to minus 4 on Saturday morning, and Longford and Liawenee are both set to reach minus 5 on Saturday and Sunday.
Carrick will hit minus 6 and minus 5 respectively.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the coldest temperature ever recorded in Tasmania is a minus 14.2 degree day in Liawenee in August 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.