The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tassie hits minus 12 for third straight morning, warnings of black ice

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated July 5 2024 - 12:33pm, first published 10:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania has shivered through another freezing morning. Pictures by Nick Clark and Phillip Biggs
Tasmania has shivered through another freezing morning. Pictures by Nick Clark and Phillip Biggs

Tasmania's remarkable cold streak continued on Friday as temperatures dipped below minus 12 for the third straight morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.