Coroner rules excessive speed and alcohol to blame for Henty Road fatality

A coroner has ruled speed and alcohol are solely to blame for a fatal crash which killed a woman on the West Coast last year.
Emma Louise Koskovic, from the Launceston suburb of Kings Meadows, suffered fatal head injuries when she veered off Henty Road and crashed into a tree shortly before 4.20pm on January 14, 2023.
The 35-year-old lost control when she sped through a left sweeping curve just an hour after she was pulled over by police for speeding.
Ms Koskovic was intercepted by officers at about 3.15pm on the Murchison Highway when she was clocked driving at 143kmh, 43 kilometres over the signposted limit.
She told officers she was driving to Strahan when she was stopped for speeding.
At the time, no testing for alcohol was conducted as officers observed no signs of intoxication.
Ms Koskovic was allowed to continue driving at 3.20pm after she agreed to slow down.
About 20 minutes later, Ms Koskovic arrived at Roseberry where she stopped at a bottle shop and purchased two cans of Coopers XPA Ale.
CCTV footage obtained during the investigation into the 35-year-old's death showed no signs of intoxication.
When Ms Koskovic left the bottle shop a witness saw a vehicle and a driver matching her description pulled over by the side of the road.
The witness later saw the same vehicle overtaking while there was oncoming traffic in the other lane.
Another witness also saw Ms Koskovic veer into the incorrect lane.
Twelve minutes before the crash, at 4.08pm, Ms Koskovic sent a text message to her partner, telling him to meet her at the pub in 20 minutes.
After the crash, a registered nurse discovered Ms Koskovic's vehicle and found her unconscious in the driver's seat.
A crash analysis revealed Ms Koskovic entered the curve at 127kmh and her phone was found playing loud music.
Samples from an autopsy revealed Ms Koskovic had a "very high" blood alcohol reading, Coroner Olivia McTaggart said in a report.
A number of empty beer cans were also found inside her car.
"I am satisfied that she had consumed a considerable quantity of alcohol before her interception by police and continued to consume alcohol in her vehicle following that event," Ms McTaggart said.
"The combination of her high speed and intoxication would have significantly impaired her driving, resulting in the crash that caused her death."
Ms McTaggart ruled the decision of police officers not to test Ms Koskovic's blood alcohol reading when they pulled her over for speeding was not a breach of their duties.
She said after reviewing body worn camera footage taken during the stop, police performed their duties "correctly" and exercised their powers "appropriately".
"Ms Koskovic's demeanour and conduct throughout the interaction did not indicate that she was intoxicated," Ms McTaggart said.
"She was articulate, appeared to understand the severity of her conduct and her explanation for her stress and speed was understandable."
Ms McTaggart said Ms Koskovic continued to drive recklessly despite being intercepted by police for speeding.
"It is fortunate in the circumstances that no other motorists were killed or injured."
Ms McTaggart offered her sincere condolences to family and loved ones of Ms Koskovic.
