Do you know what the drink and drive limit is? Half of Australians don't

Almost half of Australians have admitted to not knowing how many drinks they could have and still be able to drive legally; a recent survey has shown.
According to the Budget Direct Car Insurance Drink Driving Survey, almost 60 per cent of respondents aged 18 to 27 were most likely not to know how many drinks they could have before being over the legal limit.
Older respondents weren't far behind in the results, with over 50 per cent of those surveyed aged 38 to 47 also saying they were unsure how many drinks would prevent them from driving.
Depending on the circumstances, penalties can range from a fine to licence disqualification, a court order or even imprisonment.
According to the survey, drink-driving penalties for first-time offenders in Tasmania typically begin with a driver's licence being disqualified for three months and a $390 fine.
Tasmania Police's Dashboard states there were 147 drink driving offences in May and 133 in June 2024.
Here in Australia, if you drive a vehicle with a blood alcohol level over 0.05 per cent, you are breaking the law.
In Australia, more than one in five road deaths involve a driver having an illegal Blood Alcohol Level (BAC) level.
Of those surveyed, 14 per cent said they had driven under the belief they might be over the legal BAC limit in the past six months, a result that is double what was found in 2021.
Even though time is the only thing that can reduce a BAC level, nearly 50 per cent of respondents said drinking water would decrease their BAC.
The second most common response was sleeping, with almost 30 per cent of those surveyed saying they believed this would do the trick, followed by eating something greasy.
A spokesperson for Budget Direct said, "Although these activities might reduce the symptoms and feelings associated with being over the legal limit, the only thing that can truly sober you up is time".
Those surveyed were split on whether or not they believed all cars should be fitted with a breathalyser before starting the engine.
In 2022, this theory was tested in New South Wales, where a study found that high-range drink drivers were almost 90 per cent less likely to commit a new drink-driving offence when the breathalyser device was installed in their cars.
Members of the public are encouraged to report dangerous driving incidents witnessed on Tasmanian roads to Tasmania Police on 131 444.
