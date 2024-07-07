The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Do you know what the drink and drive limit is? Half of Australians don't

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
Updated July 7 2024 - 4:14pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania police road safety operation on East Tamar Highway, Invermay. Photo Phillip Biggs
Tasmania police road safety operation on East Tamar Highway, Invermay. Photo Phillip Biggs

Almost half of Australians have admitted to not knowing how many drinks they could have and still be able to drive legally; a recent survey has shown.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.