'Care and compassion': The Rapid Relief team offer services at marathon

The Rapid Relief Team [RRT] fuelled marathon runners at the Braveheart's 777 Marathon.
A team of volunteers working with the team provided meals and hot drinks for runners, judges, spectators, and marathon organizers.
The international organisation was established in 2013 and offered quality catering assistance and support to charities, government and emergency services.
The Rapid Relief Team offered their services globally, from feeding Tasmanian firefighters to providing care packs to families in Ukraine.
In 2020, the RRT launched a new trailer to support emergency services in Tasmania.
Tasmania Regional Team Leader Nelson Humber said the values of RRT are centred around care and compassion.
"As Christians our values are centred around care and compassion - this grant and the new trailer is going to provide an incredible boost for us in our efforts to help the local community," he said.
