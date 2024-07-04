Talented all-rounder enjoying 'choose own adventure' ahead of national camp

The national stage has come calling again for Riverside's Aidan O'Connor.
The 17-year-old will attend a national training camp next week after being a member of Australia's Under-19 World Cup-winning squad earlier this year.
"It's awesome to be back around the national squad again - it's only Peakey, Oliver Peake - from the World Cup squad so it's going to be good to meet all of the new boys as well," he said.
"I obviously met some of them throughout last year's national carnival, so it will be good to catch up with them and get back to work."
Last year's national carnival started a rapid rise for the George Town product - winning player of the tournament after scoring 261 runs and taking seven wickets.
The all-rounder was then elevated into the World Cup squad, playing one game against Zimbabwe where he took two wickets.
O'Connor has since re-signed his rookie contract with Cricket Tasmania and has been in Hobart with the team an increasing amount before his upcoming move.
"I like to get in early, start to get to work a little bit. It's been pretty full on the last month, being down in Hobart and bowling three times a week and then also trying to get as many hits in and at the gym as much as I can," he said.
"I've been taking up as much information from any coach that I want which has been really nice. I'm sure I've been annoying with all of the hits I want but they've all been really nice to me."
Starting his pre-season training in April under the watchful eye of Alistair Taylor, O'Connor said Cricket Tasmania have let him "choose his own adventure" when it comes to prioritising batting or bowling.
He will be joined at the national camp by fellow Tasmanian Zac Curtain.
