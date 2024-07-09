'Did some amazing things': Launceston City Council icon remembered

It was 1989 when Jandy Godfrey, the City of Launceston's only female councillor, announced she would not be recontesting her seat.
"If I had the guts I'd run for council," Annette Waddle told her husband John.
Her husband duly nominated her, Mrs Waddle put her name forward, and Launceston is glad she did.
She went on to serve the council for 25 years - becoming the city's longest-serving female councillor - before retiring in 2014.
By that stage, she had served six and a half years as deputy mayor, three months as acting mayor, and became affectionately known as 'the mayor of Mowbray'.
"I like to speak for the ordinary people, or at least I try to," she told The Examiner upon her retirement in 2014.
Mrs Waddle died last month, aged 85, prompting many tributes from fellow councillors, friends and family.
Many praised her advocacy for the Northern Suburbs, particularly Mowbray and Lilydale, while some recalled her as the best-dressed councillor they'd ever met.
Others remembered her passionate advocacy for consumer affairs in Launceston, which began when she joined the Federation Association of Australian Housewives in 1980.
Through hundreds of letters to the editor, Mrs Waddle became the North's leading voice for more accurate scanning systems in supermarkets.
The Waddle home line rang hot with Launceston residents wanting to talk about being overcharged, and supermarket managers knew her by name.
"People would be waiting for the checkouts and they'd go 'Annette Waddle, over here' because they didn't want her waiting," her eldest daughter Daina Waddle said.
"Any supermarket we went into - especially up at Newnham - they opened the checkouts for her and I felt so bad because people were standing there waiting."
Mrs Waddle's public service achievements were many, and ultimately resulted in her name being added to the Tasmanian Honour Roll of Women in 2013.
All the while, she made her family a priority.
She was married to her husband for 63 years until his death in late 2023.
She spent many years as his full-time carer due to the effects of polio.
"Dad was just so proud of her," their eldest daughter Macel Johnston said.
"He backed her up with everything. He was her lifelong partner. She was devastated when he died - they were a team."
Mrs Waddle is survived by four children, 11 grandchildren, and a growing number of great-grandchildren.
Her daughters agree she was one in a million.
"She just had spunk," Ms Waddle said.
"She was so little but she still had that strength and determination. She was a strong lady."
"It's a huge hole she'll leave," Mrs Johnston said.
"She was just a normal mum who did some amazing things."
