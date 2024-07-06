The chilling case of Paul Reynolds must never happen again

The chilling case of Paul Reynolds, a former senior officer with Tasmania Police, who was found by an independent review to have groomed more than 50 boys over his 30-year career, reinforces the urgent need for systemic change within law enforcement to prevent such horrors from ever occurring again.
Lawyer Regina Weiss revealed that Reynolds groomed and sexually abused up to 52 young boys with calculated precision, using modern technology to manipulate and coerce his victims.
Reynolds' modus operandi involved exploiting his position of power within the policing, sporting, and general communities.
Weiss' review relied upon 84 witnesses, including 15 victim-survivors and 24 former and current Tasmanian officers, to reach its conclusions.
The review highlighted how Reynolds sent inappropriate and explicit messages, pictures, and videos to teenage boys. He would then escalate these interactions to physical meetings, where the abuse would occur.
These actions are disturbing on their own. Even more alarming is that allegations against Reynolds were reported twice to Tasmania Police in 2008 and 2018-yet the investigations failed to bring him to justice. This negligence allowed Reynolds to continue his predatory behaviour unabated.
The Weiss review has made several critical recommendations to prevent such failures in the future.
Police Commissioner Donna Adams has accepted all of them.
One critical recommendation is establishing a dedicated victim management team within Tasmania Police. If implemented, this team should be separate from the Professional Standards unit and support victims of police misconduct. Imagine being a victim of Reynolds' abuse; how difficult it would be to come forward. Victims need a safe and supportive avenue to report abuse without fear of being ignored. This recommendation, if implemented, would go a long way to helping that happen.
The review called for greater engagement between Tasmania Police and state sporting organisations. Tasmania Police has a real opportunity to create a more vigilant and proactive community that can spot and stop grooming behaviours early if it collaborates with sporting organisations.
The review also calls for granting the Integrity Commission access to police investigation databases and coercive examination powers. That recommendation would effectively recognise the commission as a law enforcement agency, adding a new layer of accountability and oversight.
All of this would be welcome news to the public. However, it will mean nothing if the Tasmanian government does not fully commit to implementing the review's recommendations.
Ultimately, if the government and the Tasmanian Police work together and take immediate action to legislate these recommendations, it should ensure no other child falls victim to such heinous crimes from someone within the ranks of those sworn to protect them.
By adopting these reforms, Tasmania Police can begin to rebuild trust and ensure that a tragedy like the Paul Reynolds case never happens again.
Craig Thomson is the editor of The Examiner.
