No plea from Kings Meadows man on child abuse material charges

Twelve years after first being convicted of possessing child exploitation material a Kings Meadows man has appeared in the |Launceston Magistrates court again on similar allegations.
Alan Raynor Gray, 41, is yet to plead on counts of possessing child exploitation material on March 26, 2024.
Neither has he pleaded to a count of using a carriage services to access child abuse material between November 29, 2020 and April 26, 2024.
Mr Gray has been remanded in custody since after the charges were brought by Australian Federal Police.
In 2012 Mr Gray, then of Lilydale, received a six month supervised probation order after police found 10 photos on his computer depicting naked young girls in sexual poses.
Defence counsel Hannah Goss sought an adjournment until July 25 at 9.15am for an appearance via video.
Magistrate Evan Hughes, who was a defence lawyer when he represented Mr Gray in 2012, remanded him in custody to appear on July 25, 2024.
