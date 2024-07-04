The Examiner
No plea from Kings Meadows man on child abuse material charges

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated July 4 2024 - 4:38pm, first published 4:00pm
Alan Raynor Gray when sentenced to a six month probation order in 2012 Picture Scott Gelston
Twelve years after first being convicted of possessing child exploitation material a Kings Meadows man has appeared in the |Launceston Magistrates court again on similar allegations.

