The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Northern Midlands Council halts own development one day before start date

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated July 5 2024 - 9:00am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The old levee pathway in Longford. Picture by Phillip Biggs
The old levee pathway in Longford. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A Tasmanian council has blocked one of its own developments less than 24 hours before it was due to break ground.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Regional council reporter and videographer at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.