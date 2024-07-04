700 health jobs facing axe, Labor claims after new internal memo published

More than 700 positions in the Department of Health are presently 'not funded', while health managers have been requested to consider alternatives to hiring new people to fill vacancies, according to an internal departmental memo made public on Thursday.
The June 6 memo from Acting Health Secretary Dale Webster and obtained under Right to Information by Labor was entitled 'Budget Position - Need for Vacancy Scrutiny'.
In it, Mr Webster stated that new hiring to fill a health department role would need approval from the Acting Secretary or the Associate Secretary.
It followed the publication last month of a leaked email stating that the Department's budget situation had worsened, prompting the establishment of a committee of senior HR and finance managers to review hiring in the Health Service.
This Vacancy Control Committee would seek to rein in spending by ensuring vacancies were filled only as a last resort.
Mr Webster's new memo read: "We are currently carrying more than 700 positions which are not 'funded' in our establishment..."
However, the rest of that sentence was redacted, leaving its full meaning unclear.
The memo went on to explain that managers must consider all other alternatives before submitting requests to fill vacancies, including using existing staff or casual workers in the role.
Labor health spokesperson Ella Haddad said it was an indication that the government plans to axe 700 health jobs.
"The government has made it very clear that they have a plan for sweeping job cuts across the health system at a time when Tasmanians can afford it the least," she said.
"The RTI documents reveal at least 700 positions are technically unfunded, that means they can be cut and abolished from the health system.
"Those jobs could be in any area of the health system, the government has refused to rule out cuts to nurses, midwives, pharmacy roles, radiographers, cleaning staff.
"We need those jobs filled, they are critical roles that Tasmanians rely on."
She claimed the government has not been honest to the media and public about its plans for health.
"This government has fostered a culture of cover-up, they are the most dishonest government Tasmania have ever seen, they have transformed this state into the most secretive in the country," she said.
The government has denied it has any plans to cut health jobs, with Health Minister Guy Barnett saying recently that Health was on a "recruitment blitz".
On Thursday, a government spokesman accused Labor of "fearmongering", and said record levels were being invested into health care.
"The Department of Health will continue to ensure it has the best workforce profile to meet demand," he said.
"We have hired 2500 extra health professionals, including 1390 nurses since 2014 and we have just announced Tasmania's biggest ever recruitment blitz searching for Tasmania's newest doctors, nurses, paramedics and allied health professionals."
He said the Tasmanian Health Service would benefit by recruiting health professionals cut by the Labor government in Victoria.
In the memo, Mr Webster requested managers to consider consider "alternative options where possible, such as redeployment or re-allocating of staff".
"Whether there are any existing staff against unfunded positions that can be moved into a funded position.
"For project-based roles, consider re-prioritisation or using resources from existing projects."
With economic growth in the state moderating and Tasmania's share of GST revenues shrinking, the government is expected to hand down a much tougher budget in September.
The budget is also due to include hundreds of millions in "efficiency dividends" - spending cuts that it promised to carry out in previous years.
