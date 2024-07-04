The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

700 health jobs facing axe, Labor claims after new internal memo published

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated July 4 2024 - 3:16pm, first published 2:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shadow health spokesperson Ella Haddad. Picture by Ben Seeder
Shadow health spokesperson Ella Haddad. Picture by Ben Seeder

More than 700 positions in the Department of Health are presently 'not funded', while health managers have been requested to consider alternatives to hiring new people to fill vacancies, according to an internal departmental memo made public on Thursday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.