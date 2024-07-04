Intoxicated man threw scooter off a bridge when it stopped on him

A 25-year-old plasterer admitted to "stupidity" and an "expensive mistake" when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on a destroy property charge.
Brendan Geoffrey Eyles pleaded guilty to destroying a Beam mobility scooter on October 12, 2023.
Police prosecutor Katrina Woodgate said the defendant leased the purple scooter and rode it around the Launceston CBD.
"At 8.58 pm, the defendant's authorised hire period ended when he was travelling on the Esplanade," Ms Woodgate said.
"The defendant moved the scooter from the Esplanade to the Charles Street Bridge and threw it into the North Esk River."
She said that after doing so, he deleted his Beam account.
"The scooter was under the bridge, buried under mud," she said.
Ms Woodgate made an application for a compensation order of $1000 for the scooter and $500 for the battery.
In an interview with police, Eyles said he was frustrated with the scooter after his phone went flat, causing it to stop working.
He admitted he was intoxicated at the time
Mr Eyles, who represented himself in court, said he had since been attending drug and alcohol counselling sessions and was now alcohol-free.
He said he had contacted Beam and offered to pay for the scooter.
"Why did you do this?" magistrate Sharon Cure asked.
"Stupidity and an expensive mistake," Eyles said.
In sentencing, Ms Cure said she was impressed that he had sought counselling and suggested he had matured.
Eyles modestly quipped that he was "maturing".
Ms Cure granted the compensation order and proceeded without conviction on the basis he be of good behaviour for twelve months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.