Well done to whistleblower Launceston General Hospital nurse and midwife

HOW lovely to read that Scotch Oakburn is naming its new facility after Lachie Wright. Our daughter was lucky enough to be a pupil there from the age of three and a half, and he was such a wonderful man to be principal. She also taught there for 10 years, and he was always approachable. It's good to have a teacher acknowledged rather than being the punching ball for parents and the like if little Johnny doesn't do well and misbehaves and is admonished! Hope Lachie enjoys many years of retirement.