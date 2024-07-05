The Examiner
Well done to whistleblower Launceston General Hospital nurse and midwife

July 5 2024 - 12:32pm
Picture by Paul Scambler
A LAUNCESTON General Hospital (LGH) nurse and midwife who initiated an independent review following a parliamentary inquiry as to why some deceased persons were not being referred to the Coroner's office should be congratulated for her dedication, sense of responsibility and duty of care to affected, respective families and loved ones.

