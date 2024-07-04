Concerns continue for students waiting too long to access therapy at school

Labor has raised concerns that the state government's plan to address the shortage of school psychologists and speech therapists in public schools will not address the problem for several years.
Ms Palmer recently announced the state government will roll out 20 additional scholarships for psychology and speech pathology students.
Labor's Shadow Minister for Education Sarah Lovell said the offer was "barely a drop in the ocean compared to what is needed".
"While the government finally taking action is welcome, it's barely a drop in the ocean compared to what is needed and will not address the current shortfall for a number of years," Ms Lovell said.
According to the Department of Children and Young People [DECYP], Tasmanian students are waiting an average of 250 days to see a school psychologist compared to 168 days this time last year and 183 days to see a speech pathologist.
Ms Lovell said, "Delays in accessing speech pathologists have a long-lasting impact on learningfailure to deliver these services over many years is letting down a generation of Tasmanian children."
Ms Palmer said it was important that children receive therapy when they need it.
"It can make a really big difference to outcomes down the track," she said.
Ms Lovell said Tasmanian students are dealing with increased pressure on their mental health.
"In the absence of adequate allied health professionals, teachers are having to take on more and more responsibility that they are just not trained for."
Ms Palmer said the scholarships will attract students to work in Tasmanian state schools after they graduate.
"We are really looking at ensuring we incentivise young graduates from right across Australia, especially Tasmania, to come to our state, stay in our state and be in secure employment," she said.
"We are looking at how we can utilise these scholarships, particularly across the regional part of Tasmanian where sometimes it can be more difficult to get a school psychologist or a speech pathologist."
Ms Lovell said the state government needed to take more action immediately to address the shortage.
"The massive shortage of school speech pathologists and psychologists in Tasmania is an issue that parents and teachers have raised time and time again," she said.
"The Government needs to take more action to address these shortages immediately, as well as planning for the future."
