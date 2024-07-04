Environmentalists undermine Tasmanian jobs, stymie investment: Abetz

A state government minister has described environmental groups as "fundraising machines" that use expensive legal action to disrupt Tasmanian resource projects, undermining regional jobs and deterring investment.
Weighing in after the release of a report that revealed top environmental activist groups took in over a quarter of a billion in funding last year, Resources Minister Eric Abetz described environmental activism as a "Trojan horse" for "vexatious" legal action and propaganda.
"In Tasmania, these groups use funds raised from unsuspecting inner-city donors on the mainland to undermine regional jobs and stymie investment in projects that would provide renewable energy, sustainably produced timber, or the minerals needed for everyday life," Mr Abetz said.
A report by conservative-leaning thinktank Menzies Research Centre released on Wednesday revealed that revenue of the top 25 groups in 2023 totalled $275 million - up from $112 million in 2015.
The top group by revenue was the Environmental Defenders' Office, which took in $13 million in 2023, including over $2 million in grants from the federal government.
It has financed numerous legal challenges against forestry and mining developments in Tasmania, including a long litigation seeking to stop Venture Minerals' Riley Iron Ore Mine.
"That the Albanese Labor Government continues to provide taxpayer funds to activist groups dedicated to smashing jobs shows just how far the so-called 'party for workers' has fallen," Mr Abetz said.
Tasmanian group the Bob Brown Foundation saw its annual funding climb from $432,000 in 2015 to $3.5 million by last year, according to the Menzies Research Centre's report, 'Open Lawfare: How Australia Became the Lawfare Capital of the World'.
Bob Brown Foundation campaign manager Scott Jordan said activists used legal tools to hold corporations and governments to account for breaches of the law.
"When the resources of multinational companies combined with the state and federal governments are lined up to destroy our wild places and the species that depend on them, the environment needs champions in the courts," he said.
"Bob Brown Foundation is proud to be one of those champions."
Australia Institute Tasmania director Eloise Carr said the increased funding going into activist groups was a result of changing public opinion on green issues.
"The public are realising that governments aren't protecting the environment, and as a result civil society organisations are stepping up to fill the vacuum," she said.
"Current laws are failing to protect our waterways, forests and atmosphere. Tasmanians are facing the imminent extinction of a unique Australian species at the hands of non-tax paying, foreign owned companies.
"Meanwhile, ministers write press releases about environmental conspiracies."
Tasmanian Minerals, Manufacturing and Energy Council chief executive Ray Mostogl said Venture Minerals' long and expensive litigation with lawyers hired by the the Bob Brown Foundation and the Environmental Defenders' Office likely played a role in its decision to abandon the state last week.
"There's an element of running out of money, the tactics are to run you out of money, and if you're not a Rio or a BHP, then you have binds on how long you can draw it out in the long haul."
Venture cited depressed iron ore prices as the reason for the closure of its Riley mine in 2021; but the project had been delayed by legal action of the EDO and the Bob Brown Foundation.
But the time the mine dispatched its first and only shipment of iron ore, prices for the commodity had collapsed.
"Venture was actually successful with some of their appeals, they were able to get some of the decisions overturned and find that the activists were in the wrong," Mr Mostogl said.
The company last week announced it would sell its Riley mine to Gold Valley Brown Stone for $3 million. It cited the outlook for iron ore prices and the need for further investment as among the reasons for the decision.
The company also revealed it would seek buyers for the rest of its Tasmanian assets in order to focus on its Western Australian projects.
"There's absolutely no doubt that anyone wanting to do a large-scale industrial development in Tasmania, it's arguably the most difficult state in Australia to be able to do it," Mr Mostogl said.
"It's because of the sort of activism that is thrown at it, and I think that the Menzies report highlights the increasing funding, the increasing resources that they've got to do that.
"I think the legal challenges and appeals to regulators' decisions is causing regulators to do their analysis and assessment to the absolute nth degree - so they're risk-averse.
"So the environment of getting a project up is so much more difficult and so much more expensive than anywhere else, and we see projects lost to other states and other countries as a result."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.