The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Ambitious goal set for Salvation Army's 15th annual Sleep Out

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
July 4 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah McCormack the of City of Launceston, Salvation Army Corps officer Roderick Brown, Anthony Kwong of Tsing Wah Asian Grocers, Tracy Briggs of Salvation Army and Chris Lee of Penny Royal. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Sarah McCormack the of City of Launceston, Salvation Army Corps officer Roderick Brown, Anthony Kwong of Tsing Wah Asian Grocers, Tracy Briggs of Salvation Army and Chris Lee of Penny Royal. Picture by Phillip Biggs

With temperatures in Tasmania reaching as low as -12 degrees, do you think you could sleep rough for one night?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East focusing on health and science. Curtin University Alumni. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.