Ambitious goal set for Salvation Army's 15th annual Sleep Out

With temperatures in Tasmania reaching as low as -12 degrees, do you think you could sleep rough for one night?
It's the reality many homeless Tasmanians face each day, and the Salvation Army wants to help those feeling the bite of the cold.
In August, Salvos will host its annual Sleep Out for the 15th year in a row in Tasmania at Launceston's Penny Royal.
The Salvos Sleep Out has kept the vital Street to Home assertive outreach program running in Tasmania, who provide material support to the homeless and assists them in accessing additional wrap-around services.
This year Salvos set a goal of $150,000 and called on local businesses to join and get behind the cause.
One businessman, Anthony Kwong, owner of Tsing Wah Asian Grocers, will once again take on the challenge.
"Four years ago, I went down to Hobart and participated in the Sleep Out at the Hotel Grand Chancellor," Mr Kwong said.
"I loved it so much and saw the good work the Salvation Army does to get the Street to Home team to help people get back on their feet mentally and physically."
"The next year I said to everyone, we need this ... we spoke to a lot of people and finally got the first Sleep Out three years ago here at Penny Royal."
He said every business should participate.
"It could be anyone that could be living it rough - you, me or the person next door," Mr Kwong said.
Salvos Tasmania Divisional Commander Major Tracy Briggs said the Street to Home team ensured people experiencing homelessness were getting care services wrapped around them.
"We all know that homelessness is on the rise," Ms Briggs said.
"It's an issue that none of us are blind to - we see it in our streets and in our towns."
She said close to $1 million had been raised over the past 15 years.
"At the moment we have roughly about 20 people registered to participate in Hobart and Launceston," Ms Briggs said.
"There's plenty of room for more - grab a swag and a sleeping bag and come join us."
Registrations to join Salvos Sleep Out can be made online through their website, with the Sleep Out starting August 1 at Penny Royal Launceston.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.