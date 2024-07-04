Sea of pink set to wash over Launceston in September as fun run returns

A sea of pink is set to wash over Launceston come September, as thousands of runners and walkers take to the street and raise money for a good cause.
The Cancer Council Tasmania Women's 5km Run/Walk is back for another year, with a fundraising target of $130,000 and 2500 people expected to take part.
Top fundraiser in 2023 Alecia Bowman said she would be lining up on the start line again on September 8, aiming to beat her previous record of about $1800.
She said she kept coming back, raising nearly $4000 over the past three years as cancer was something that had touched her life repeatedly.
"It touches everyone obviously, there's so many people that have been affected by the disease of cancer," Ms Bowman said.
"I've had close work colleagues that have had mastectomies and my cousin had a double mastectomy.
"Probably the thing that really pushed me over the line was my dear friend who was only 31 passed away from bowel cancer."
Money raised by participants funds a variety of care and support programs for cancer patients in Tasmania, including financial assistance, scholarships and therapeutic activities like massages.
Cancer Council Tasmania Director of Engagement and Fundraising Jill Bannon said the event was open to people of all fitness levels.
Ms Bannon said there were an array of incentives for those who reached certain fundraising milestones, including gift vouchers, T-shirts and gym bags.
"Cancer Council Tasmania is more than 85 per cent funded by the community through fundraisers like the Launceston 5k," she said.
"We support people in Tasmania right across the community that are impacted by cancer.
"We do encourage people to fundraise, and by introducing the incentives that we're offering this year that encourages people to to go that step further and raise funds for such an amazing cause."
