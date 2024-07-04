'Unforgivable breach of trust': Commissioner addresses Weiss review

The Weiss review into grooming and sexual abuse allegations against former senior police officer Paul Reynolds has recommended that a redress scheme be established for victim-survivors who he perpetrated against.
Human rights lawyer Regina Weiss made five recommendations for Tasmania Police in her review, which have each been accepted by Police Commissioner Donna Adams.
"It is incredibly distressing to learn the full extent of his offending and the impact his abhorrent behaviour had on the victim survivors, their families, and the wider community," Commissioner Adams said.
"It is challenging and confronting, as it lays bare the failing in our systems to respond to victims, protect the community from harm by him, and our failings as an organisation in relation to our own staff.
"His crimes were an unforgivable breach of your trust. It is my commitment that we can and will do better."
Included in the recommendations is greater engagement from Tasmania Police with state sporting organisations to preventing, identify and reporting grooming, sexual abuse and unacceptable sexualised conduct.
Ms Weiss in her report said sport had historically been used as a hunting ground for sexual predators.
"And Reynolds' conduct is not unique, despite how shocking it may seem," she said.
"It was exacerbated by his elevated position as a senior police officer, which assisted with his behaviour going undetected and unreported for such a prolonged period of time."
Ms Weiss recommended Tasmania Police establish a dedicated victim management team, to operate separately from the Professional Standards and support victims of reported police offending or misconduct.
The review recommended Tasmania Police consider suggest that the government amend the Integrity Commission Act to ensure the commission can independently investigation notifications made about police officers who have groomed or sexually abused anyone.
This would involve access to Tasmania Police investigation databases, the provision of coercive examination powers, and recognition of the Integrity Commission as a "law enforcement agency".
Police Minister Felix Ellis said the government would work with Tasmania Police on the report's recommendations.
"Reynolds was a police officer who used his position of authority to abuse children for decades," he said.
