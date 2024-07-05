City of Launceston renews safety concerns following Kings Meadows crash

The City of Launceston has once again raised safety concerns over the Kings Meadows Connector following a two-vehicle crash on July 2.
The incident occurred at around 7.25 am on the southbound lanes of the Midlands Highway, about 100 metres north of the interchange.
Although no serious injuries were reported, the crash enflamed ongoing criticisms regarding the safety of the connector's exit lane.
Acting mayor Hugh McKenzie said the council had previously written to the Department of State Growth on the issue and lobbied political parties ahead of this year's state election to seek safety improvements.
"The City of Launceston is eager to see both short and long-term solutions to improve traffic flow and safety at the Kings Meadows Connector interchange, and the council has written to the Department of State Growth again this week seeking any updates," he said.
Councillor Tim Walker has previously called the stretch of road "an accident waiting to happen" due to the effects of traffic backing up into the left lane of the highway.
When traffic is congested, drivers cresting the prior hill at 110 kilometres per hour may be required to come to a complete stop with minimal reaction time.
Back in May, State Minister for Infrastructure Michael Ferguson said short and long-term fixes were coming.
"Kings Meadows is a growing area, and we know that has caused increased traffic on the Kings Meadows Link exit ramp during peak periods," he said.
"We will begin work in the (current) financial year to design a 300-metre extension to the Kings Meadows Link southbound exit ramp on the Midland Highway.
"While this important work is underway, static advance warning signs will be installed on the Midland Highway to alert traffic of potential queuing on the road."
Cr McKenzie said the City of Launceston was eager to work with the State Government and wanted to prioritise safety improvements.
"What's clear is that the existing roundabout network configuration at this location is unable to cope with traffic demands during peak periods, and this is resulting in off-ramp queues extending onto the Midland Highway lanes, creating long delays and safety issues," he said.
"This is a high-speed highway carrying significant traffic, and stationary queues at this location present a situation where there is a high likelihood of a serious injury or fatality occurring."
