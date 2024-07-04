'Pounding the pavement for kids': Bravehearts celebrate 10th 777 marathon

A marathon with a difference hit Launceston on Thursday, as Bravehearts' annual 777 event celebrated its 10th year.
With 27 athletes running seven marathons in seven cities across seven-consecutive days, the fourth leg of the event raising awareness for child sexual abuse was in Launceston.
"Each of these people have been fundraising tirelessly for Bravehearts and then running, Launnie is one of the most challenging runs in the morning," chief executive Alison Geale said.
"You can't feel your feet when most of us are still in bed and they're pounding the pavement for kids.
"It's become one of those attractive running events because people that do a lot of running are really challenged.
"It's become quite well known as a gruelling run because it's consecutive - it's every day on a plane and then getting up and running.
"They might start as advocates for crazy running but they finish off the week as an advocate for Bravehearts."
Eighty eager Tasmanian runners took part alongside the national fleet, with the Australia-wide event growing from 500 to 1200 local runners across the week.
"Launceston is a great running city," Geale said.
"We've got a great body of runners here from Launceston, it really lends itself to this kind of long-form running event. It's a great destination, easy to get in and out of in terms of direct flights."
Gold Coast's Brian Upton was the eldest national runner taking part.
At 72 years of age, 'Uppy Snr' was running with his son Mark - 'Uppy Jnr'.
"It's like the hare and tortoise situation - they go off at 100 miles an hour and I'm still here at the end. It's a mind over matter, the body is easy to handle if the mind is right - you just keep going," Brian said.
"This is our second year, we love Bravehearts and they love us."
The Tasmanian leg of the event has been held in Launceston nine times, with one year in Hobart.
Bravehearts also feature in every school and childcare facility around the state, with their mascot Ditto regularly making an appearance.
A personal safety show called Ditto's Keep Safe Adventure Show - which is funded by the Tasmanian Government's department of education, children and young people - is seen by every child aged between three and eight.
Having already run in Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne, the 777 Marathon heads to Sydney before Canberra and finishing on the Gold Coast in conjunction with the Gold Coast Marathon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.