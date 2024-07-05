We are more 'connected', but loneliness is more prevalent too

University campuses were once a positive space for academic conversation and building lifelong friendships. With a decreased level of participation in on-campus activities in favour of online classes, students miss the opportunity to develop the long-term relationships needed to build meaningful connections with the people in their community. With the pandemic age, meaning students currently preparing to graduate have had potentially two years of physical distancing, the opportunity to learn through social observation (or social learning theory) and practice has been diminished for some. And the long-term cost without intervention at a systems level may be great.