Feature Property | Perfect property on Plevna

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 6
Introducing 6 Plevna Place, a fully renovated character cottage hidden in a private position in the heart of Newstead.
The open-plan living and kitchen area is a warm and inviting space thanks to the incredible amount of windows. The kitchen has been tastefully updated and is complete with a walk-in pantry. Head through to the master bedroom where it has both an ensuite and a walk-in-robe.
The front and back deck offers the perfect space for relaxing and entertaining, and there is a great-sized yard, perfect for children and pets with up to six off-street parking spaces.
Additional features of the home include a large garage/shed and powered workshop space, ducted system and reverse cycle heating, fully insulated, new flooring, renovated laundry, freshly painted interior and exterior, new carpet and blinds, and NBN.
The property is ideally positioned just a short stroll from the Newstead shopping precinct, and just a short drive from Launceston's CBD, Launceston General Hospital, Scotch Oakburn College, East Launceston Primary School and Queechy High School.
