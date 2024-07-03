House of the Week | Beautiful property in Beauty Point

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 6
Beauty Point has thrown us yet another outstanding small acreage property with 14 Augustus Street.
The home was built in 2010 and sits on approximately 1.3 acres of land. Superbly built, the home is across two levels, with incredible panoramic views of the harbour which stretch out to Middle Island and beyond.
Katrina Garwood from The Agency said, "The current owners built the property, which has just been beautifully maintained."
Boasting three separate living areas, there is plenty of space for the entire family to either do their own thing or to host friends and family.
The hub of the home sits on the top level with an open-plan kitchen, dining and living room. This is an expansive area encased in double-glazed windows and takes in the sensational water views.
The kitchen is perfect for anyone who loves cooking, with an expansive amount of counter space, including a versatile island bench.
For even greater entertaining, you can sit out and enjoy the wrap-around deck or the balcony on a lovely summer day and enjoy your surroundings. For an even more relaxed experience, you can lounge in the sunroom with your morning coffee, and bask in the serenity.
"The living spaces are very warm, open and sunny, with great views from every room," Katrina said.
The master bedroom includes not only an ensuite and a walk-in-robe, but also spectacular views of the property and beyond. Watch the trees change colour with the seasons with gorgeous uninterrupted views. Just when you thought this was an exceptional space, there's another room boasting the same dimensions and amenities directly above.
The expansive gardens on the property include fruit trees, and a paddock for the pony but importantly, it opens up a wide range of activities of your choice to select from. If water sports including yachting are a favourite pastime, it's all at your fingertips.
The 45-minute commute from Launceston to Beauty Point will take you through the picturesque Tamar Valley with its nationally renowned wineries.
Contact Katrina Garwood from The Agency to book your appointment today.
