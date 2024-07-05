The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Health Hub seeking formal approval for ward, Mother Baby Centre plans

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated July 6 2024 - 10:30am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plans to create an overflow ward and Mother Baby Centre at the Launceston Health Hub are now before the council. Picture by Craig George
Plans to create an overflow ward and Mother Baby Centre at the Launceston Health Hub are now before the council. Picture by Craig George

As the expanded Launceston Health Hub continues to take shape, the council will have to approve some minor changes to its design and proposed use.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.