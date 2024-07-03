Police find meth in man's underwear in Bass Highway search

Tasmania Police have charged a man with trafficking in a controlled substance after police seized 78 grams of methylamphetamine (ice) on July 2.
Around 3.30 pm, members of the Northern Drugs and Firearms Unit intercepted a vehicle on the Bass Highway at Prospect.
During a subsequent search of the vehicle and its occupants, police say they located the quantity of drugs concealed in a passenger's underwear.
Police also located cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime.
The passenger, a 20-year-old Ravenswood man, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and was bailed to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court in August.
