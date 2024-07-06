Hunger Games for politicians: The danger in crossing the floor

I'm of two minds on the subject of "rats" or defectors who dump their party, having used the party to get elected.
You could argue that they were amoral in cynically betraying the party faithful who worked so hard to get them elected.
You could also argue they were upholding the grant tradition of conscience, dignity and independence in standing up for what they believe in.
Maybe it's a bit of both and not necessarily mutually exclusive.
What they did was betrayal but they did it for a just cause.
Muslim Labor Senator and Palestinian State supporter Fatima Payman crossed the floor to support the Greens' hard line in support of a Palestinian State, making her deeply unpopular with Labor colleagues, but then she said she would do it again.
The Prime Minister suspended her from Caucus when according to Labor Party rules the party should have expelled her, but they have large Muslim populations in places like Western Sydney.
So she is causing her boss so much grief.
Would she have faced sanctions if she was a Jew backing a Coalition resolution supporting Israel?
I wonder.
I'm a great fan of Bridget Archer.
She is as independent as Bass voters want her to be, as a supporter of trendy and progressive causes.
I am sure many Liberals would like to expel her but given her national profile they wouldn't dare.
She has no future with her boss Peter Dutton so even though she would be a capable minister or shadow minister she will remain on the back bench on his watch.
The party has just re-endorsed her for the next election and I'm sure it would have hurt some conservative Liberals and while I am a fan, I can understand why they would feel so betrayed.
They worked to get her elected and then off she goes on a tangent of trendy causes.
They would console themselves with the reality that she is denying the ALP another seat in Tasmania.
Is she right or do they have a right to feelings of indignation and resentment?
Crossing the floor does not guarantee righteous notoriety.
Just ask rebel Liberals John Tucker and Lara Alexander, who sparkled like a fireworks wagon wheel only to fizzle out and soon be forgotten at the state election.
Tucker's electorate office at Sorell already has a new tenant.
His signage vanished within weeks of election day.
So embarrassing.
A revolution still-born.
A survey of crossing the floor in Federal Parliament between 1950 and 2019, by Deidre McKeon and Rob Lundie, found that over this period 23 per cent House of Reps' Members and 27.5 per cent of Senators crossed the floor to vote against their party.
Most were Coalition MPs and only 3 per cent were Labor MPs.
The Coalition rules allow MPs to cross the floor without the automatic threat of expulsion, whereas until Senator Payman's slap on the wrist, Labor MPs faced automatic expulsion.
But we know that while Liberal rules allow crossing the floor, the party can find other more subtle ways to stunt your career.
There have been come celebrated cases of party treason.
In 1975 the ALP national executive expelled ALP state secretary Brian Harradine over rightwing links and he got elected as a independent Senator easily.
He became a notorious fighter for his state, winning Tasmania hundreds of millions of dollars from governments in return for his support for issues like the sale of Telstra.
Tasmanian Michael Townley was elected as an independent Senator in 1970, was re-elected in 1974 and then joined the Liberal Party, prompting voters to wonder what just happened to their independent champion.
In 1996 ALP Senator Mal Colston quit the ALP over his bid for the plum Senate deputy president position, and ultimately secured the job that same day after the Coalition supported him for the job.
Labor branded him a rat from that day.
My favourite Senator Jacqui Lambie got elected as a team member of Clive Palmer's United Australia Party and then quit to form her own party.
Now her JLN team in Tasmania are distancing themselves from her after using her name to get elected.
We will see if they stay with the JLN.
You live by the sword and you often die by it.
Remember Lidia Thorpe famously quite the Greens to wreak havoc as a firebrand independent.
Cory Bernardi quit the Libs to start his own Australian Conservatives.
It's a version of the Hunger Games, where allegiances are fleeting and ambition overshadows everything.
You don't die in these Hunger Games but your career and very survival as a politician can flourish one day and wilt like an abandoned flower the next.
I think Bridget Archer has found the elixir; combining strength with diplomacy.
She always stands her ground but she doesn't push her party too far, and all the while she is sand-bagging her career so they can't touch her.
