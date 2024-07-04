'Big motivator' behind powerhouse clubs' latest finals battle

Tasmanian netball's two powerhouse institutions will battle once more for a spot in the State League grand final.
Northern Hawks and Cavaliers find themselves in the familiar ladder positions of first and second respectively at the end of the roster season, setting up a blockbuster qualifying final at 4.30pm at the Silverdome.
It is a repeat of the fixture from a year ago when the Cavs broke the Hawks' winning streak lasting nearly two seasons and it is the first time the teams will meet since the thrilling round 12 contest in which the sides were separated by just one goal.
The Launceston clubs have taken their statewide dominance to a new level in 2024, with their 19-and-under squads also finishing as the top two, with an all-Northern final in both grades a strong potentiality.
And for the Hawks, their ability to best all those around them has gone to a new level - going undefeated under the leadership of co-captain Tessa Coote.
"It just shows how strong the talent is in the North, which is really awesome," the goal-defender said.
"We love the rivalry with Cavs because of course we're good friends with them, but on-court we can go out there and give it our best shot and it's always a competitive match."
Having recently surpassed 100 games with the reigning premiers, Coote would know more than most about the rich history between the two Silverdome tenants, but for Olivia Harman the intensity has been a welcome challenge.
Originally from Burnie, the former Devon mid-courter moved to Launceston for study a few years ago, but only switched her netball allegiance to the Cavs this season.
Now, just one win away from the decider, Harman believes the club's "professionalism and elite sporting culture" has lifted her own standard.
It is an effect that has not just touched her, either, with 11 changes to the squad meaning plenty have had to adjust.
But, with evidence of their most recent performance against the Hawks, Harman said the group was as harmonious as ever.
"It was a big motivator, especially coming into this game on the weekend, but I feel like we really took out the positives," she said of the one-goal loss.
"The momentum that we've built, especially coming into this back-end of the season and into finals, we're just building on that and really trusting in ourselves that we've done the work together and made those connections throughout the court."
Harman added that as special preparation for the final, coaches Lou Carter and Katie O'Neill have been running end-of-game scenario training to ensure the team comes out of a close contest with a win.
But perhaps no side handles big-game pressure better than the Hawks, who appear to have an intricate understanding of how to manage close finishes.
"We've got to play our style, which is quick-release, trust one another and just give that ball," Coote said.
"They do have great defenders, so we've just got to play our game, Ash (Mawer) is obviously a huge target in there, so we've got to work it onto the circle, then give it to Ash just to make sure it's spot on."
With the 19-and-unders not playing until Monday night, the seniors' game will be stand-alone with the loser to await the winner of Cripps Waratah and Kingston who play later Saturday evening.
