What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

Sunday, July 14
Step into the world of music legend Joe Cocker with The Joe Cocker Express at the Princess Theatre.
The show promises to transport you back in time with spot-on renditions of Cocker's greatest hits.
Joe Cocker was a powerhouse in the music industry, leaving an indelible mark with his soulful voice and passionate performances.
He was not just a singer; he was a true artist who poured his heart and soul into every note. With a career spanning decades, Cocker's influence on rock and blues is immeasurable.
Tickets can be purchased on the Theatre North website.
Wednesday, July 10
This one is for the kids.
The beautiful story of We Love Country developed by the Department for Education, Children and Young People in collaboration with Aboriginal Education Services and Early Learning will be shared for NAIDOC Week.
The book features illustrations based on familiar Tasmanian landscapes, and follows the story of Nanna.
Nanna shows her grandchildren how to connect to Country through their senses.
The shared story time is aimed for children 2-5 years, however older children will also enjoy the session.
Wednesday, July 17
Believe it or not folding laundry, cooking dinner and doing the dishes can help our mental clarity and offer therapeutic benefits.
Hobart-based writer and yoga teacher Helen Hayward, who will be discussing her new book, 'Home Work - essays on love & housekeeping'.
The meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 17 at 1.15 pm in the Launceston Library.
You can find out more about Ms Hayward and her book on her website at www.helenhayward.net
Tuesday, July 9
Fun for the whole family!
The session will begin with a Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, followed by a gathering in the Creative Centre at the QVMAG [Queen Victoria Museum at Inveresk] where attendees can make their own pom-pom creatures.
Tickets are $6 per person and the session will run from 10.30 am - 11.30 am.
Monday, July 15
The session is about educating Tasmanian Aboriginal history and culture.
Attendees will have the chance to try plants and foods that are used by Tasmanian Aboriginal communities for cooking and medicine.
The afternoon will run from 2 pm - 3 pm at the Launceston Library.
July 13 - 14
What's better than a good weekend workout? A free one!
Bloom Barre are hosting a free and fun weekend of pilates with multiple classes suited to all levels.
Tickets and a timetable can be found on the Bloom Barre website.
Saturday, July 13
Are you a parent looking for something your kids can enjoy this long weekend, but you want to have fun too?
Two touring exhibitions from Questacon Australia is the latest family-fun experience at the Queen Victoria Museum [QVMAG].
The 'Science on the Move' and 'Fascinating Science' exhibitions explore everyday scientific principles through interactive, play-based activities for the whole family.
Principles of light, music and sound, human biology and health, force and motion, ecology and the environment, as well as electricity and magnetism were explored at the STEAM gallery at the museum.
Tickets are $6 per person and can be purchased on the QVMAG website.
