Did you know Hollybank Forest has a Great Short Walk?

The unashamed purpose of Tasmania's great short walks is to seek out areas with minimal human interaction.
But this one on Launceston's doorstep counters that trend.
Hollybank Forest has a history of timber production dating back well before Forestry Tasmania took over its management in 1955.
In fact, it goes right back to European settlement, with a sawmill established near Pipers River in 1855 under the aptly named manager William Crabtree.
Another land owner with an appropriate moniker was Wag Walker who, since he was also company director of Ash Plantations Limited, thought it right to plant 100,000 ash trees for the manufacture of cricket bats and tennis racquets.
Unfortunately, the company folded almost as swiftly as the ash trees, which struggled to grow in the acidic soil.
Such fascinating trivia comes courtesy of the many information boards which threaten to outnumber drooping ash trees around this planted but pleasant location.
Some detail how Tasmanian oak, celery top and king billy pine have been used to construct lookouts, while others speak of building methods imported from Russia, Scandinavia and the US, so it's a cosmopolitan experience, this walk.
My personal favourite is the sign titled "What is a plantation?" which features a beardy cartoon fellow who, rather bizarrely for a Forestry Tasmania site, resembles Kim Booth.
Between the information boards is a manufactured but picturesque forest featuring douglas fir, Californian redwood and western hemlock growing around the 60-year-old central avenue with plenty of picnic shelters, barbecues (gas and wood) and toilets to make it an enjoyable excursion for the family.
The cricket bats may not have materialised, but a bush pitch fills the void.
The walks take up to 40 minutes, the best being parallel to the snaking Pipers River and Butchers Creek.
Continuing the theme of Hollybank, it too was well-named as the Walk of Change.
